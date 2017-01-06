Comparative Cultures

Happy to be low maintenance for the holiday season

Every holiday season comes with a feeling akin to a rat race, especially if you care to read what people post on social media. Sometime in August, I’m not kidding, I read on a moms group that someone had her Christmas presents wrapped and ready to be put under the tree. Pinterest-worthy wrapping and embellishing no less. I scrolled past.

By September, supermoms and superwomen had both descended on our planet and snagged the best deals from Back to School sales (great idea for next year) while I was still making sure my kids had the right number of socks (a million to be exact) for school. The craziness that ensued once parents finished posting their picture-perfect Halloween costumes, homes and kids can only be compared to the storm before the storm.

To be honest, I’m usually impressed with people’s organizational skills, as well as their zest to keep up with the Joneses in that they get the latest and greatest for their families. I’m just not envious. It sort of makes me glad that the holiday season is somewhat optional for us – of course, we want to be merry and make memories and we do but I feel a sense of freedom in setting limits, or extending them as the case may be. I’m sure every family can and does set their own limits but I also know that traditions and extended families can be hard to keep up with, even if they ultimately bring joy.

Getting the Christmas tree up by the first week of December, while keeping an eye on stocks of the hottest toy of the season, organizing photo shoots with Santa and grabbing the cutest pyjamas for the entire family to be photographed in, shopping for the most novel things to stuff inside the husband’s stockings and starting fun new family traditions that the kids will not only remember but be proud of their cool family for, surely sounds like a nerve-wrecking season to me.

But then, I don’t want to be the holiday Grinch. I quite like the business and the enthusiasm of the holiday season. As a family, we set our own pace, something I think my kids are catching on to. We spent a leisurely Sunday putting up our Christmas tree and my toddler spends each morning taking some ornaments off and we put them back on. A week before Christmas, I still can’t find the stockings I had put away last year and when I mentioned the predicament to my five-year-old, she simply said, “It’s okay, Santa can just put everything under the tree.”

I’m happy to know we are low maintenance. At least for now.