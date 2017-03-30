Heart and Soul of Stouffville Spirit Named Top OJHL Volunteer

Lorna Burrows (centre) has played a vital role during her 15 years as a volunteer with the Stouffville Spirit

Long time Stouffville Spirit mainstay Lorna Burrows is this year’s recipient of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s (OJHL) Volunteer-of-the-Year Award.

Considered to be the heart and soul of the Stouffville Spirit hockey operation, the 76- year old native of Stouffville is well known by all who have encountered her during a 15-year affiliation with the club.

In her role as Spirit Game Day Operations Manager, Lorna is always one of the first and last at the rink. Her role includes greeting and organizing the other volunteers as they arrive, while cheerfully handing out assignments. She can often be found during breaks in the action selling 50/50 tickets. Following games, she is the one preparing the bank statements in the shadow of a darkened arena long after everyone else has left, while storing all the game day equipment and preparing things for the next game.

Lorna is also a big contributor away from the rink, volunteering her services at numerous charitable endeavours. This season, when one of the Spirit’s long-time fans, and a former team volunteer, lost his driver’s license due to problems with his vision, Lorna drove him to the arena for the rest of the season.

Lorna wears her fondness for the team and the community on her sleeve, greeting people as they enter the arena and pausing to speak to every one of them.

Photo Credit:

Photo courtesy of the Stouffville Spirit