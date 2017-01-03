Hearty Artichoke Closes Up Shop

Suze Joyce will continue to offer her customers online service after closing the Hearty Artichoke at the end of December.

Photo Credit:

Bruce Stapley Photo

By Hannelore Volpe

One of Downtown Stouffville’s longest running businesses is closing its doors.

But while faithful customers of the Hearty Artichoke will no longer be able to drop in to Suze Joyce’s health food store, they will still be able to purchase their supplies online.

The shop has been a downtown fixture since it opened its doors under the name Healing Force in 2002. Ms Joyce, a long time Stouffville resident, opened the business shortly after graduating from the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition to “make a difference in people’s health and well-being.” She wanted to share the success she had experienced using alternative medicines and nutrition. Starting out with health supplements and food, the shop eventually expanded its stock line-up to include natural clothing and jewellery.

Actively involved in her community, Ms. Joyce has helped for many years with the annual Christmas Day dinner in town, was on the Whitchurch-Stouffville Accessibility Advisory Committee and is presently on the 19 on the Park Advisory Committee. In 2007, she won an Ontario Main Street Accessibility Award for making her store accessible to all.

“It was a thriving business, for sure,” Ms. Joyce said. But over time, as the Town grew, the business didn’t. She found that people increasingly turned to the internet for medical and health advice. “People are buying more on-line,” Ms. Joyce pointed out. “They are choosing not to have the personal touch.”

In the long term, though, she believes that will change. “People need people they trust,” she said. “I definitely got the trust.”

She will continue offering health food and supplements and informed advice on-line. She also plans to continue home delivery service for her clients.

“I have a lot of people that count on me,” she said.

Writing a book, to be titled Relatively Speaking, chronicling how she has dealt with life – mainly with humour – is one of the projects she will be working on as well.