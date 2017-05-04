Grocery shopping shouldn’t be a dangerous sport

By Hannelore Volpe

Every day, people cross Weldon Road, south of Stouffville’s Main Street, to reach the No Frills grocery store across from Parkview Home.

It is a busy area which people, particularly those using walkers, scooters or pushing baby carriages, can find somewhat hair-raising. One reason is the location of the traffic light. It is some distance from the plaza’s entry driveway. Drivers can end up as confused as pedestrians.

Also, “the lack of a sidewalk along the driveway into the parking lot is a safety problem for pedestrians,” says Parkview resident Angela Graham. “Without an accessibility ramp on the east side of the store entrance there are further safety risks and challenges for people with shopping carts, walkers and wheelchairs.”

Angela and other members of the Parkview Residents Council planned to address their concerns to Whitchurch-Stouffville council May 2. The committee looking into this issue includes Angela, Ruth Burkholder, Laurie Hadden, Pauline Hirsch and Lenore Gould, Administrator representative for Parkview Village. “Because I walk around town,” Angela explained, “pedestrian safety has become a huge issue for me.”

“Residents have expressed ‘close-calls’ with drivers going by inches away from them as they are trying to cross at the light,” said Lenore Gould, Parkview Village’s Program Coordinator, who supports the residents’ initiative. “They are addressing this concern and bringing about possible solutions that may help.”

Last summer the Residents Council contacted Councillor Rick Upton, who got negotiations rolling with the owner of the No Frills plaza property. Rob Flindall, the Town’s Director of Public Works, is on board to try to find a solution. The property owners understand the problem, he noted. Mr. Flindall went over to Parkview along with Mayor Justin Altmann to talk with the residents and to help them hone their presentation. The residents committee has also received support from The Whitchurch-Stouffville Accessibility Committee.

In the end, the idea is to make as much of our town accessible and safe for as many people as possible. While enhanced safety measures will certainly help, there’s another factor: You. “Drivers should look out for the people using the crosswalk and store entry driveway here,” said Mr. Flindall. “Many people crossing here may be sight impaired or have mobility problems.”