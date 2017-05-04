Homecoming for Federal Health Minister

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott stopped by her home town this week where she was the special guest at the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday at the Sleepy Hollow Golf & Country Club. Minister Philpott spoke highly of innovation in Canadian health care, while stressing the need for a more customized approach to enable patients to be partners in their own treatment and care.

She insisted that while the Federal Government will provide the provinces with $37 billion in health care transfers this year that there needs to be much more to Ottawa’s role than simply handing over money to the provinces.

The following day the Minister appeared on CTV’s ‘Your Morning’ where she discussed vaccinations as part of National Immunization Week.