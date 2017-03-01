In the Swing of Things at Ravenshoe

In the Swing of Things

What do Wayne Gretzky, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rogers and Jordon Spieth all have in common? Not only were the four star athletes at the recent Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament but they also autographed a hat from the Ravenshoe Group, a Markham marketing company owned by the family of Musselman Lake resident Dan Wigmore. Eight year old Oliver Johnston, whose California-based family was given Ravenshoe hats as souvenirs when they visited the lake four years ago, took his hat to the golf spectacle and used it to gather the signatures. Dan plans to send the family more Ravenshoe hats in hopes of getting even more star power exposure!