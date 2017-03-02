Inside the Icebox celebrates five years on WhiStle FM

By Brenda Masson

Five years, 260 shows and nearly 3,000 songs. What a long, amazing trip for Inside the Icebox on WhiStle FM.

Every week Inside The Icebox with TV’s Ricko On The Radio brings you the best music this side of the universe with shows that include fresh new indie artists, classic songs, live performances and the stories behind the artists. Being an avid musician, songwriter and listener himself, Ricko (Rick Levine), has naturally been drawn to new, talented artists who deserve to be featured.

It all started innocently enough. Ricko, originally from the Bronx, NY, booked a gig in Stouffville at The Corner House restaurant for his guitar duo, Fridge Magnets, early in 2012. It was there that he learned about Whistle FM, Stouffville’s community radio station. After a wonderful evening of music, laughter and friends he contacted Mike Burns and booked an interview for Fridge Magnets on the Night Out show with Mike Burns and Tara Donaghey. With Mike’s encouragement, Ricko contacted the legendary Halvor Moorshead to pitch the idea of a new show on focusing on indie and emerging artists from across Canada and around the world. Five years later, Ricko is still on the air and going strong.

Ricko is not new to the radio scene. He began his on-air career in the early ‘80’s at WLBS, The State University Of New Jersey and later at WHTG, 106.3 FM on the Jersey Shore. Once in Toronto, he worked for five years on AM 640 as music director on the Mary and Avrum Restaurant and Food Show. Ricko was also one of the original show hosts on Canada’s first internet radio station call Virtually Canadian.

“The key to the success of Inside The ICEBOX and the joy of the enterprise has been constantly mining the treasure trove of truly talented musicians that deserve to be heard. Luckily, there is no limit,” said Ricko.

Happy anniversary to the Icebox and Ricko. The show can be heard on CIWS, WhiStle FM 102.9 FM and whistlefm.com Saturday’s from 4pm – 5pm or on our podcasts at whistlefm.com. any time you want.

WhiStle Moves AGM

If you thought you had missed WhiStle FM’s annual general meeting in February, you’re in luck. The event has been moved to March 29 at 6:30 pm at the Stouffville Legion on Mostar Street. Tickets are $20.00 at the door and include a roast beef dinner. WhiStle will celebrate 2016 and welcome in 2017 at the meeting.