Investing in Healthcare

The 2017 Ontario budget includes significant investments in our health care system that will help reduce wait times and improve access to care in Oak Ridges-Markham.

One of the key priorities of the budget is the introduction of OHIP+: Children and Youth Pharmacare, a new drug benefit program that fully covers the cost of prescription medications for everyone aged 24 and under, regardless of family income. This program is one of the first of its kind in Canada and ensures that children and young adults have access to universal drug coverage.

Ensuring that our hospitals have the resources they need to help meet the growing needs of our communities is critical. I was recently at Markham Stouffville Hospital to announce a provincial investment of an additional $14,883,419 in three of our York Region Hospitals. This investment will help improve patients’ access to care, expand crucial services and procedures, and improve patients’ quality of care. The investments are:

Markham Stouffville Hospital – $3,328,331

Mackenzie Health – $5,808,404

Southlake Regional Health Centre – $5,746,684

Ontario’s nursing community recently celebrated Nursing Week, when we recognize the hard work and dedication of nurses around the province and

celebrate their commitment to patients’ quality of care. I had the opportunity of joining the wonderful nursing staff at Markham-Stouffville Hospital for the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario’s (RNAO) 17th Annual Take Your MPP to Work event for a tour of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). I witnessed, first-hand, the care and compassion of the nursing staff of the NICU; a reminder of the valuable work nurses do each and every day.

I would like to congratulate the Whitchurch–Stouffville Lions Club on their wonderful visual screening program for young children. For 17 years the Lions have been screening Senior Kindergarten students in our schools to help identify visual issues that may affect their ability to learn. Early identification and support for vision issues helps ensure our children get the best possible start. A heartfelt thank you to the Stouffville Lions!

I’ve attended quite a few great events here in Whitchurch–Stouffville this spring. My constituency office recently recognized Ontario Leading Women Award recipient Heather Rogers at the 100 Women Who Care event in Stouffville. I had the pleasure of attending the Whitchurch–Stouffville 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast and the Annual Mayor’s Dinner. Doors Open Stouffville, which will be happen on June 3rd, is one of my favourite events in the year. Thank you to the volunteers who donate their time and effort to make events like these possible.

For more information on provincial government announcements, initiatives, or programs mentioned, please contact my constituency office at 905-294-4931.