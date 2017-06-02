Java Journey for Velvet Sunrise

Java Journey

By Bruce Stapley

Stouffville Free Press

After seven years of importing, roasting and distributing coffee beans from the world’s major coffee regions, Mark Hayward and his wife Lisa Darchiville decided it was time for a field trip.

So the couple, which operates Velvet Sunrise Coffee Roasters in Stouffville, spent two days on a coffee farm during a recent vacation in Costa Rica. Not only did they come home with an enhanced education and a new appreciation of what it takes to grow and process high quality coffee beans, they also have a new supplier.

Their destination was La Pastora, a third generation coffee farm located a two hour drive to the south of the Costa Rican capital city of San Jose. The plantation, which produces 45,000 pounds of coffee annually, is set 2,000 metres above sea level in Costa Rica’s mountainous Tarrazu Region, one of that country’s top coffee producing areas. They also visited a neighbouring farm as well as two coffee co-ops in the area. Costa Rica, along with Panama and Guatamala, are the top three coffee producers in Central America.

The experience enabled Mark and Lisa to see first hand how coffee plants are maintained, harvested and processed, while also getting an idea of the obstacles faced by coffee growers. This knowledge will also serve to enhance their credibility with the coffee houses from across the GTA who purchase their product from Velvet Sunrise, while adding to the coffee conversations with their regulars in the café that is part of their Ringwood Drive enterprise.

“We’ve never been in an environment like that going through the whole process,” said Lisa. “It’s so much better actually seeing it than just reading about it.”

Mark noted that what makes the La Pastora farm unique is that owner Carlos Montero made the decision to process his own coffee two years ago. “Carlos purchased a micro mill so he can now process and dry his own coffee beans and sell them directly to roasters like us,” said Mark “The way coffee is processed has a big impact on how it tastes. Most coffee farms just grow it, sell it and that’s it.” He said that by processing his own coffee, Carlos can make sure the end result is the highest quality possible, while avoiding the difficulties and prolonged payment times coffee farmers are forced to endure when they sell the unprocessed coffee fruit to the co-ops. “His goal is to partner with the neighbouring farms to process their coffee so that it is of a higher quality so that they all get better prices,” said Mark.

Mark was impressed with Carlos’ desire to try new methods and grow hybridized coffee plants in order to get ahead. “He’s quite adventurous. In Costa Rica they primarily grow two kinds of coffee – Catuai and Caturra. But he also experiments with non-traditional varieties.”

Mark made an arrangement that will see him purchase 1,500 pounds of coffee beans from Carlos this year, with an eventual target of 12,000 pounds in five years time. “If we can get our customers to buy into their (the La Postara farm) story we’ll order more.” While Mark realizes he will still be paying premium prices for the coffee beans, the arrangement will also be to his advantage. “Carlos will get a better return than if he was to sell the product through the co-ops or Fair Trade method, and we can work with him to improve his operation.”

In the end Mark saw his time spent on Carlos’ coffee farm as a learning experience. “A big education for me as a coffee guy was the contrast between the high quality (of coffee bean) he was processing on his own farm and the fruit from the other farms that don’t process their own.”

Upon the return home it was time for Mark to put his coffee taster’s hat on and get to work sorting through the seven one pound samples they brought back with them from La Pastora. “We’ll sample roast and taste them then give Carlos the feed back on which ones score highest.”