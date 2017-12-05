Jim Mason Named OJHL Director of Communication

Long time Stouffville newspaper editor, local sports enthusiast and community advocate Jim Mason will be playing in a much larger arena beginning in December. Mr. Mason has been named Director of Communications for the 22 team Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). The part time position includes management of the league website and social media outlets, updating information regarding the league’s past and present players, drafting league press releases, and media coordination of league events.

While he will also continue in his current role as communications director for the OJHL’s Stouffville Spirit, Mr. Mason looks forward to broadening his horizons. “I’m really excited to see the plans the league has for young players and for the communities where the teams play,” he said.

Mr. Mason said he was hoping to find a part time position that interested him when he retired last year after 34 years as editor of the Stouffville Sun and Sun-Tribune. “This was just the kind of adventure I was looking for.”

Mr. Mason’s local interests are many as he is on the Stouffville Terry Fox Run Committee, is involved with the Stouffville Cares refugee adoption initiative and the Whitchurch-Stouffville Emergency Care Fund, and is on the U177 Board and the St. James Presbyterian Church Session.