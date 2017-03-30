KIDDIE CORNER

Painted Pottery Creations Spark Kids’ Imaginations

Sabrina Capobianco, pictured with her husband Leo and children Christina and Alex, provides the opportunity for families to be creative together in her pottery painting studio.

While the studio is popular with children, all are invited to indulge their creative instincts.

Crock A Doodle Paint Your Own Pottery is fuelling the imaginations of kids while helping them use their hands and minds.

Sabrina Capobianco, a Stouffville resident and mother of two young children, brought this fun activity to Stouffville’s west end when she experienced it with her own family.

“I fell in love with Crock A Doodle during our visits as a customer to the studio in Blue Mountain Village, while vacationing in Collingwood,” said Sabrina, adding, “The activity brought us together with our two young children to spend quality family time, having fun and being creative. I thought how great it would be to have this in Stouffville, a town rich with young families and in need of more places where the community can gather.”

As the studio prepares to celebrate a successful first year, Sabrina will simultaneously be commemorating her dream of being a business owner. She wanted to leave behind her busy and stressful corporate career to do something more fulfilling. Crock A Doodle came as a welcome answer. “Children are naturally creative and it’s important to let them create and praise their efforts even if the paint is dripping and swirled. I make their pieces bright and shiny and give them a big high-five. Their eyes light up when I tell them they are artists. It’s fun art, not fine art so anything goes,” Sabrina pointed out.

While the studio is highly popular with children, Sabrina will have you know that pottery is for all ages and everyone is welcome to come in and explore their creative instincts. “Our painters, aged 0-99, can choose from hundreds of pre-cast high-quality bisque pieces – most of which are imported from Italy. Our water-based, non-toxic and lead-free paints come in a variety of colours and we also offer a pallet of speckled colours for that added pizzazz. Our pieces are kiln-fired to a bright, durable and food-safe finish,” she said.

The studio also hosts birthday parties, special events, drop-off parties and ladies nights. Those interested are encouraged to visit the website at https://crockadoodle.com/stouffville/ or download the Crock A Doodle App.

Kinjal Dagli Shah Photos

Kinjal Dagli Shah