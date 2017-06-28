Latcham Gallery Curator Heads West

“I have met so many wonderful people.”

Chai Duncan brought an eclectic variety of art exhibitions to the Latcham Gallery, including this creation made entirely of plastic product wrappings and containers by York Region artist Katherine Harvey in 2015.

Bruce Stapley Photo

By Hannelore Volpe, Stouffville Free Press

After five years of confounding, pleasing and challenging visitors to the Latcham Gallery in Stouffville, a new adventure awaits Chai Duncan.

Mr. Duncan is leaving his post as the gallery’s curator to move to Edmonton, along with his wife and daughter, Deborah and Mia Saucier.

Mr. Duncan has brought an eclectic variety of contemporary art to Stouffville. One thing these shows have never been is dull – much in keeping with him. “I have never led a boring life,” he stated.

Over the past five years, gallery goers saw the works of artists that included the First Nations, new Canadians, Stouffville’s high school and elementary school students, the far-flung variety of the annual open juried show and works that reflected a deep concern for the environment.

“Chai has an innate ability as a curator, hanging shows that appear to ebb and flow seamlessly”, noted the Latcham Gallery Board’s Ray McNeice in an e-mail, adding, “He has brought remarkable exhibitions to The Latcham Gallery. He challenged us with his choices and we’re the better for it.”

Mr. Duncan enjoyed talking with gallery visitors about the artists and why their work was relevant, beautiful, important or provocative. He fondly remembers how the community responded to last year’s FaceTime exhibition of portraits. On a Food Truck Frenzy evening, members of the Painters 6 painted portraits, as people came and went and came back again to watch them take shape.

“Chai approached his role as The Latcham Gallery’s Curator with gusto,” wrote Gallery Director Roz Pritchard. “His job has many facets – one day he could be negotiating with an artist or crafting an essay about an upcoming exhibition, the next he could be up a ladder installing a fragile work of art, talking to a school group or visiting an artist’s studio. He will be missed!”

As a teenager, Mr. Duncan’s first creative outlet was music. That was followed by several years in the film industry. He had always taken photographs, encouraged by his dad, who had his own darkroom at home. It was during his 30s, when he was running his own business, when Mr. Duncan started to explore visual art. The formal art education came during his 40s. He eventually taught art and sculpture at the college and university levels. He said this new phase of his life could well see him return to teaching as well as developing various curatorial projects.

Mr. Duncan’s own multi-media creations explore the clash between nature and culture. He collects found landscapes, pairing them with other discarded objects, and has a strong interest in abandoned structures and buildings. From 2007-2011, he collaborated with Lethbridge, Alberta artist Leila Armstrong in the art collective 12 Point Buck.

Mr. Duncan praised the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville for its support of the gallery and said he will miss the community. “I have met so many wonderful people.”

For more information on Mr. Duncan, check out his website at chaiduncan.com