Lemonville Group of Artists Art Show and Sale This Weekend

The Lemonville Group of Artists will host their 24th Annual Art Show and Sale this weekend at the Lemonville Community Centre. The event begins Friday (May 5) running from 7 – 9 p.m. It continues Saturday & Sunday from 10 am to 5pm.

A wide variety of original works of art by group members are on sale and everyone is welcome. Light refreshments are available. There is no admission charge, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

The Lemonville Community Centre is located at 13453 McCowan Road on the east side half a kilometre south of Bloomington Road. For further Information call 905-640-3965, email LGAinfo@gmail.com or visit www.LemonvilleGroupofArtists.com