Library Expansion on PACE

Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library officials accept a donation of $15,000 from PACE Credit Union towards equipment for the ongoing Leisure Centre and Library expansion. The project, which will see the Library doubled in size, is expected to be completed this spring, with the Teen Lounge to be named in recognition of the PACE gift. The Library is asking for other community groups, businesses or residents interested in supporting the expansion project to contact the Library at 905 642-7323, ext 5223. Pictured from left to right are Library CEO Carolyn Nordheimer James, Councilor Rick Upton, Library Board Trustee Sandra Liaros, Board Chair Lloyd Pinnock, Trustee Cameron Rogers, PACE representatives Linda Benincasa, Deborah Cushing, Mary Benincasa, Tina Kargovski and Alicia Alberton, Trustee Bill Slovitt, and Taylor Doodchenko of PACE.

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy the Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library