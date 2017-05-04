Library Offers Mobile Hotspots for Check Out

Mobile hotspots available for check out at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library can be used to connect up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices or can be plugged into a computer to provide internet access.

By Jeff Bennett, Co-ordinator of Digital Services, Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library

The Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library now has mobile hotspots to check out and take with you wherever you go.

You can borrow a hotspot and connect to the internet with unlimited usage from any location within Canada. The hotspots connect to the internet through the cellular networks and transmit Wi-Fi to any device in range, similar to how a Smartphone connects and uses a data plan. Each hotspot can connect up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices or can be plugged into a computer to provide internet access. You can check out the device for fourteen days – note that there’s a fine of two dollars for every day it’s late, and service will be shut off. The library has nine devices on loan. If they’re all checked out you can place a hold on the device and will have three days to pick it up once it’s ready for you.

This new initiative can help provide better access to the internet in areas where high speed connections are unreliable or difficult to come by, as well as support local small businesses and residents by providing access to the internet at no extra cost.

Providing people in the community with the ability to access the internet whenever and wherever they go is a part of the next step for modern libraries in providing access to information as more and more information and services are exclusively online.