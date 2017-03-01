What’s Happening in March @YOUR LIBRARY?

Library Reopens March 20 at Mostar Street Location

The countdown is on for March 20th when the library reopens on the second floor at 175 Mostar Street. Please check your due dates, either on your account online or on your receipt, as most items are due back on March 23rd after we reopen. Don’t worry, no library cards will expire while the library is temporarily closed so it won’t interrupt any access to eBooks or any online resources. The hours of operation at the temporary location will remain the same: Monday-Thursday 10 am-8:30 pm; Friday 10 am -6 pm; Saturday 10 am -5 pm; and Sunday 12 noon-5 pm. See you all soon!

WEEKLY EVENTS

ESL Conversation Circle: Ringwood Room at Whitchurch-Stouffville Town Offices at 111 Sandiford Dr. : Wednesdays from 10:30-12 pm.

SCHEDULED EVENTS

March 5-11: Teen Tech Week (more details on Library’s website)

March 20: Library reopens at 175 Mostar St.

March 22: One-on-one Small Business Consultations: Email

Daniela.mazzaferro@york.ca or call 1-877-464-9675 ext. 71584 to register. Visit www.wsplibrary.ca or call 905-642-7323 for information about costs and registration.

Visit www.wsplibrary.ca or call us at (905) 642-READ (7323) for event updates or more details about costs and registration.