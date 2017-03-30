Local author decodes dust

Decoding Dust, the latest book by Stouffville author, Bruce W. Powe,

“…is in defiance of the blah.”

So wrote film-critic, teacher and writer Karl Leschinsky recently. He also noted that, “Whatever fragments of life or vision we have, we’ve got to hold onto them as what we’ve got… We’ve got to search for what’s left over, what inspiration remains… That’s when we find ourselves ‘decoding dust’.”

The book has been nominated for the Mary Shelley Prize in the United States and is available online through NeoPoiesis Press and at most bookstores.

Mr. Powe introduced Decoding Dust at a book reading at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library late last year. He will be one of the authors at the Ottawa Literary Festival this year. You can hear selections from this book of poems and dramatic monologues at www.bwpowe.com/media

The book’s accompanying images have been designed by Mr. Powe’s wife, Maria Auxiliadora Sanchez Ledesma.

Valuing the everyday magnificent small moments and sensations that we too often overlook, Mr. Powe teaches classes on new forms of consciousness in the digital information age, on visionaries, wisdom traditions and new cultural expressions, at York University.

In a recent article in The Guardian, Mr. Powe was quoted as saying that Canada was a “post national” state. “According to poet and scholar B W Powe, (Marshall) McLuhan saw in Canada the raw materials for a dynamic new conception of nationhood, one unshackled from the state’s “demarcated borderlines and walls, its connection to blood and soul,” ….. it could become a place where “many faiths and histories and visions” would co-exist.”

Mr. Powe is currently working on a memoir-essay on his friend, Moroccan born-Canadian painter Joseph Amar, who died in the 1990s from injuries following a serious car accident. Also in process is the editing of a lyric essay in mixed modes, The Tigers of Perception for the Hamilton Arts and Letters magazine, which should be completed this spring.

Check out bwpowe.com for more information.

By Hannelore Volpe

Stouffville Free Press