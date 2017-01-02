Local Legion Gets Flag Upgrade

Family of Stouffville veterans donate regulation sized banners to Mostar Street facility

Stouffville Legion President Judy Bond (top left) receives a regulation size Canadian flag from 97 year old Parkview Home veteran Mary Elsie Wylie, her daughter Mary Ann James and son-in-law Bob James. Bob and Mary Ann are holding a framed picture with medals belonging to Mary’s late husband Jack Wylie, a World War ll veteran.

When Bob James noticed during November’s Remembrance Day ceremonies that the Canadian flag flying outside the Stouffville Legion Hall failed to pass muster in terms of size, the Musselman Lake resident immediately set out to rectify the situation.

“According to Canadian regulations the flag flying on a flag pole the height of the one at the Legion (40 feet) should have a flag that is four and a half feet by nine feet,” said Mr. James, who was aware of the requirements because the flagpole at his own property is the same height. “The one that was flying (at the Legion) was three feet by five feet.”

Mr. James immediately approached Stouffville Legion president Judy Bond and offered to help out. “This isn’t right,” I told her. “I ordered two flags from the Royal Canadian Legion in Ottawa and they had them to me the next day.”

He then arranged to present the new emblems to Ms Bond in the Parkview Home room of his mother-in-law, Mary Elsie Wylie, along with his wife Mary Ann, Ms Wylie’s daughter. Ms. Wylie is a 97 year old veteran who served with the Women’s Army Corps in the Second World War. She and her late husband Jack, an officer whom she met during the war, moved to Musselman Lake in 1954.

As for Ms Bond, the oversight had gone unnoticed previously. “It had never occurred to me,” she said. “That’s great what they (Mr. West and his family) did for us.”