Marky Monday’s Adventures in Dreamland comes to Stouffville

Marky Monday’s Adventures in Dreamland is a Rock Musical for children ages 10 and under. This unforgettable 1-hour 10-minute performance features comedic sing along catchy rock/funk songs that brilliantly outline a wacky cast of characters in an imaginative dream world filled with real life lessons. I had the pleasure of sitting down with the creator of the musical, Mark Pezzelato, to talk about the show and his inspiration to create this wonderful adventure for kids.

The launch was on October 28, 2017 at the Richmond Hill Centre performing arts. “It was really an important day for me meeting Fred Penner, and it had marked the end of a long period of creation. I’ve been working on this musical for over a year”, Mark said.

Mark was pretty busy creating all the songs, recording and playing all the instruments, singing and making a story line around the songs. He also instilled the right values by talking to schools and parents to find out what kind of things the kids are learning in the schools as well as the best things he could put into the performance to make it really special.

“I hired an illustrator, Nick Welsh, to do all the background illustrations, cartoon drawings of each character and drawings of all the scenes. So it’s cartoon backgrounds with puppets with real life people”.

Mark used his research to create a script and story line, voice all the characters and then put it all together. Once that was completed Mark then had to film everything. “So it’s a 1 hour and 10 minute long musical where I’m interacting with the video screen where I play every character. I had to build puppets and then film them using a blue screen keying out the background and putting the cartoon backgrounds created by Nick Welsh, so everything of the musical was filmed at Pezmosis Music Productions in the video room,” he explained.

Mark said he also did a lot of research about Sesame Street and why that concept was so popular with kids. There are short periods of time before it transitions to something else, then there’s the something that’s not really something that’s real, a human being with the puppets. For adults it may seem somewhat wacky but to the kids it makes for a dreamlike feeling that’s actually quite real and they love that.

After talking at length with Mark I realized he was on to the fact that we haven’t had anything that focuses on kids that teaches them morals and values in a fun way in this day and age of technology, computers, smart phones, video games etc. It is a welcome refreshing approach that I personally believe is well overdue. You Rock Marky Monday!