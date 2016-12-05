Memories of the Stouffville Flea Market

By Hannelore Volpe

There have been several warnings over the years that the Stouffville Flea Market was going to close, but it always came back.

Now, however, it is final. By mid-December, the last vendor will have packed up his table and left. Some people have been selling their wares here for decades.

Long before we even thought of moving to the Stouffville area or even knew how to pronounce Stouffville, (no ‘oof’ before the ‘v’) we would come to the Stouffville market.

Local residents called it the Flea Market or the Sales Barn.

When we told people where we lived, they would look confused and ask, “Where?” until we told them we lived pretty close to the big Stouffville Flea Market.

We’d arrive early on a weekend morning, but hundreds of people had gotten to the market already. They certainly weren’t leaving quickly. The parking lot was packed. The livestock auction was a hopping place early in the morning.

There was also a huge area with live animals; chickens, pheasants, rabbits, ducks and sometimes peacocks. We watched people haggling for the day’s chicken dinner, which they took home squawking in a bag.

When we visited one of the animal vendors we had gotten to know, there were feathered fowl on every tree, fence and anything remotely resembling a perch at their farm.

Along with everyone else who came to the market, we would squeeze ourselves into the main building, to buy cheese and deli meats and Mennonite baked goodies. This was one of the few places you could get an authentic poppy seed loaf or kolbassa and real cream cheese, just like we used to buy on Roncesvalles Ave. in Toronto or in Forest Hill.

We remember the man who sold mushroom-shaped lamps, when they were all the rage, bought by anyone who had even remotely heard of Lord of the Rings. Our family lined up to order hamburgers at the huge restaurant that was there for many years. And the vendors inside and out sold everything you could imagine, and there was usually a story behind it. We bought our first cream and sugar set there for 15 cents and kept it for years. Any tool or fan or gadget my husband bought at the market never had to be taken back. Some of them looked pretty ancient to me, but they always did the job.

We hadn’t been to the market for quite a while and decided to explore it again this summer. We bought honey, some hanging plants to replace those that had pooped out half-way through the summer, and sat in the dining area to eat hot perogies from Tamara’s Deli. There was still an interesting array of vendors selling stuff that made browsing on a summer morning a delight. Tom Winters was there with a fascinating array of antiques. When I asked him how he found all these things, he replied, “They find me!”

For many people over the years, the market was the place to go for a free Christmas Day celebration, complete with dinner, a visit from Santa and gifts, put on by market owner Norm Clements. The dinner was cooked and served by local volunteers.

With the ending of the market, a true Stouffville landmark is no longer.