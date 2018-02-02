Message from the New Executive Directo

BY KAREN WOOTON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, STOUFFVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

I am excited about the year ahead as I begin my new role as Executive Director for the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce. Over the past two and a half years, I’ve had the honour and privilege of working closely with the Chamber during its rebranding and revitalization phase. In my new position, I intend to continue to build this great organization and expand on the service offerings to Chamber members. I look forward to working with the many businesses in Stouffville to further develop the economy of Stouffville for the overall betterment of the community.

While this year offers the prospect of new opportunities, there is also some uncertainty. For many business owners, 2018 will be defined as a year of change, transition and challenge. From new employment rules to increased minimum wage rates, free prescriptions for those under 25, new mortgage rules, and both municipal and provincial elections, there will be many new and unpredictable factors introduced into our daily lives.

The Chamber offers many resources to help local businesses meet these challenges, and acts as an advocate for our members on issues that are most meaningful and impactful to them. In addition, the Chamber provides valuable information and resources through our website, networking opportunities and educational events.

We have already started to schedule events for the first part of 2018. On February 7, York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson will be joined by senior staff at a breakfast event at Meadowbrook Golf Club to provide highlights of the past year, details of the 2018 Regional Budget, initiatives to support and attract business to York Region, and Regional Council’s priorities going forward. Everyone is invited to attend but you must pre-register. Details of this and future events can be found on our website at www.stouffvillechamber.ca.

Let’s work together to make this year the best one yet. Stouffville is a great place to grow!