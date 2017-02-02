Mexican-Canadian comes to grips with the Great White North

Greetings to everyone out there who still reads the newspaper! My name is Santiago Ramer and I’ve been asked to introduce myself to the readers by Stouffville Free Press editor Bruce Stapley. I’m a seventeen year old male who attends Stouffville District Secondary School. I live in Stouffville with my mom, dad, two sisters, grandma and grandpa, so the bathroom is just a little crowded in the mornings.

I want to become a journalist because I feel that this modern society, and specifically my generation, is less and less concerned with the world’s global issues. I want to do my best to reach out to them and inform them of what is truly happening in this world we live in. I see writing for the Free Press as the first step towards reaching my goal, and I am very humbled and thankful to have this opportunity.

I am Mexican-Canadian and very thankful that I live in Canada, especially nowadays. I was born and lived in Mexico until I was six, then I moved to the Great White North you call Canada, but I call it cold. In the time that I’ve lived in Canada, my family has moved a total of eight times, so I’ve seen quite a bit of Canada. We have actually moved twice around Stouffville. I think that all the moving ignited something in me that some people refer to as curiosity, but I like to call it wanderlust. If it was up to me, I would travel the world, and see everything a human could possibly see.

The most important thing about me is that I love to write and I love to tell it how I see it. I have developed my writing skills and found my written voice through my writing experiences. Once I get going, I feel like I can write an entire novel with the smallest idea to ignite my imagination.

Finally, the main thing you’re going to be getting is the honest truth on certain topics occurring around our little town and its school. I’m not one to use little white lies in the story to make it more interesting. The way I see it, if it’s important enough for me to write about, it’s worth it for you to read it without any stretching or limiting of the truth.

By Santiago Ramer