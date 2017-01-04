Moscow Conservatory Pianist to Perform at Christ Church

Stouffville’s Christ Church Anglican has been lucky to have another fine musician be appointed as organist following the sad passing of the much loved David Cadogan. Valentin Bogolubov trained at the famous Moscow Conservatory, was an assistant conductor at the equally famous Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and has made numerous recordings during a multi-award winning career.

On Saturday January 14 at 2pm he will give a classical piano recital in support of the Church, together with his wife Ludmila Gontcharova-Bogolubov. Ludmila is an accomplished poet, songwriter and singer in her own right and has been nominated for numerous National Russian Awards. The tickets can be bought in advance from Card’s Appliances or Barthau Jewellers for $15 or for $20 at the door. There will be a cash bar at intermission. The church is located at 254 Sunset Blvd., Stouffville.