MOTUS O CONTINUES CHRISTMAS TRADITION

Stouffville dance company to present A Christmas Carol at Markham’s Flato Theatre

Motus O Dance Theatre’s A Christmas Carol makes audiences laugh while bringing out every emotion.

Photo courtesy Motus O Dance Theatre

Stouffville’s preeminent dance company comes full circle with its annual Christmas showpiece this holiday season.

Motus O Dance Theatre is staging two performances of A Christmas Carol at the Flato Markham Theatre on December 23. It is the same locale where the troupe first performed its highly original recreation of the Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic 10 years ago.

Motus O’s brilliant rendition of the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future sees experienced professional dancers, singers and actors perform with a keen cast of children and teens from Stouffville, Uxbridge, Markham and further afield.

According to Motus O co-artistic director Jack Langenhuizen, audiences appreciate his company’s unique approach to the well known classic. “They find the reworked story both familiar and different. It’s Dickens with a twist,” he said.

The combination of Motus O’s critically acclaimed professionals together with youngsters from across local communities makes the production a much loved annual tradition for many Stouffville families. Stouffville resident Sharon Kozak-Holland has only missed the production once in the past six years. “The year I had my appendix removed I gave my tickets to a friend,” said Sharon, who said she and her family are happy to see the same show each year. “It makes us laugh and it brings out every emotion”.

Motus O has been a Stouffville favourite since Mr. Langenhuizen and co-artistic directors James and Cynthia Croker took up residence here and founded the company in 1990. They have combined national and international touring with local shows at 19 on the Park and at annual events such as the Strawberry Festival and the Markham Fair.

In celebration of A Christmas Carol’s tenth year, a special cast of alumni from previous shows will join Motus O on stage. New this year will be the addition of a choral group from the Ovation Performing Arts School of Richmond Hill.

Show Times for A Christmas Carol are 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on December 23.

For tickets and pricing, contact the box office at the Flato Markham Theatre, 905-305-SHOW (7469), or online www.markhamtheatre.ca