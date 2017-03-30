MOTUS O TO PRESENT LATEST CREATION AT 19 ON THE PARK

Motus O Dance Theatre is to give two performances of its latest stage production at the Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment – 19 on the Park in April.

Strokes of Insight ~ Acts of Genius creates a world where it is challenging to communicate one’s thoughts, emotions, dreams and needs, and where the body and mind are saying different things with the voice lost in translation.

“For thousands of individuals who live with post-stroke aphasia and within the autism spectrum that world is a reality,” a Motus O press release explains. “After three years of research and workshops funded by The Ontario Trillium Foundation, Motus O presents this world premiere of several short visual vignettes of real life stories that are engaging, powerful and a testament to the human spirit. Join us as we celebrate and give voice to those who hear us but cannot be heard.”

Strokes of Insight ~ Acts of Genius includes Motus O’s professional cast along with local individuals who are clients or caregivers from the world of autism and aphasia. “This show is must see as the audience will witness through dance, text, video, music and lighting the incredible stories of struggle and empowerment,” the press release continued.

The production is to be performed April 22 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 4 p.m. For tickets and pricing, call the 19 on the Park box office at 905-640-2322, or go online to www.19onthepark.ca.

Motus O is a Stouffville based dance theatre company that has been performing original creations across Canada, the United Stars and overseas since its inception in 1990. The troupe has received various awards and has become one of the leading dance companies in Canada, performing for over 25,000 people annually.