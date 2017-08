MP Goes to Camp

Hon. Jane Philpott, MP for Markham-Stouffville, (third from left) was in Town July 14 to visit Willowgrove Day Camp and the students hired with the support of the federal government’s Canada Summer Jobs program. Miriam Reesor (second from left) is the Camp’s Executive Director. The Stouffville area camp’s summer students include Scott Hopkins (far left), Adam Kauffman-Frye (second from right) and Reanna Imran.

Photo Credit:

Photo by Jon Wiseman, Willowgrove summer intern