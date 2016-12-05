MP Tours Youth Mobile Health Clinic

Markham-Stouffville MP and Canadian Health Minister Jane Philpott (third from left) stands in front of Mobile York South Simcoe (MOBYSS) upon being given a tour of Ontario’s first mobile health/mental health clinic for young people. Clinic staff have seen over 4,000 youths aged 12-25 since the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), York and South Simcoe Branch, launched the clinic on wheels in May 2016 to serve young people who have difficulty accessing services because of travel, stigma or other barriers. “MOBYSS is a wonderful example of an innovative solution that improves access to services to young people who may feel isolated or alone and need mental or physical attention,” said Ms. Philpott. The clinic is staffed with a nurse practitioner, mental health counselor and peer support specialist. It brings service directly to high schools, youth shelters, drop-in and community centres and other places where young people gather, providing holistic and barrier-free medical, sexual and mental health care seven days a week. Also in the picture are CMHA York and South Simcoe Branch officials (l-r) Chanelle Moore, Rebecca Shields, Emily Grice, Michelle Hermans and Robert Friedman.