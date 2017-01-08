Multi-Cultural Potluck to Celebrate Canada 150

Christ Church Anglican is looking to help Canada mark its 150th Birthday.

With celebrations marking this milestone taking place across the country throughout 2017, Christ Church is planning a series of Canada 150 events and will celebrate the nation’s fabric of diversity with a Multicultural Potluck on Sunday January 29th at 11:30a.m.

The event is open to the entire community and will feature foods representing Canada’s many cultures. Currently expected are foods from the Philippines, the Caribbean, Italy, the Ukraine, Latvia, Britain and Ireland. It is hoped that an overflow of people will join in this fun event being staged by the Christ Church youth group at the church hall at 254 Sunset Boulevard, Stouffville.