New CD Plays to Church’s Strong Musical Foundation

High level production features efforts of talented area musicians

Jon Bouwmeister, Dave Chester, Eugenie Villaneuva-Landry and Father Michael Hughes celebrate the launch of New Foundations, a CD featuring the four choirs at St. Mark’s Church in Stouffville.

By Jill McWhinnie

Ten years ago Jon Bouwmeister, his cousin Paul Bouwmeister and Eugenie Villaneuva-Landry, all talented musicians and members of St Mark’s Catholic Church in Stouffville, had a great idea: To produce a CD recording of all the choirs in the parish.

There are four ‘music ministries’ at St Mark’s, serving the four weekend Masses. Eugenie was director of the Voices of Glory Choir, Paul was its regular bass guitarist and Jon sometimes brought in his drums. “It was a bit loud but the parishioners enjoyed it,” Jon recalled.

Paul passed away before they had begun and the project was shelved. But it was not forgotten. In 2014 Jon approached Eugenie about reviving the idea. ”Her eyes lit up and she said let’s do it!” said Jon. His next step was to recruit a top notch professional sound and production team, including Dave Chester, whose Claremont-based Chalet Studios provided the venue for much of the recording. Dave, Jon and their team also brought their equipment to record the St Mark’s Choir in the church “to get that ideal church sound” explained Jon.

Each of the four music ministries – Voices of Glory Choir, St. Mark’s Choir, Alfred & Liza Cadawas, and Michael, Michelle and Oliver Dizon – perform a number of selections on the CD, entitled New Foundations. The result is a mix of traditional and contemporary sacred music, reflecting the various age groups and musical talents of the members in the different ministries. Many hours of practice preceded the recordings, and when the choirs had set down their best performances, Jon and the sound engineers worked their magic, spending virtually hundreds of hours, enhancing the sound, and adding instrumental tracks and extra vocals, creating an amazingly professional -sounding final product.

“It was delightful to see the co-operation of our four choirs on this project, and the participation of many members of the congregation when they were invited to join the choirs on a couple of the songs,” said Father Michael Hughes, pastor of St Mark’s.

A ‘launch party’ for the New Foundations CD, which sells for $20, took place in the church hall on November 26. The CD may be purchased at the church during office hours. Net proceeds from the sale of the CD will be donated to the St Mark’s Expansion Fund. Construction of the expanded church on Glad Park Ave is scheduled to begin next summer.

“We’d like to raise as much as possible for the church expansion,” said Jon, “but just being able to get the choirs together to create this beautiful, positive music CD for members of the parish to listen to at home has exceeded all our expectations. I think parishioners often take their choirs for granted, not aware of the level of talent and commitment it takes to achieve the type of harmonies and professionalism you’ll hear on this CD.”

The CD is dedicated to the memory of Paul Bouwmeister.

For more information about New Foundations visit the website at www.NewFoundationsCDStMarksStouffville.com or contact at contactus@NewFoundationsCDStMarksStouffville.com