New Latcham Gallery Curator Has Stouffville Connection

Elisa Coish

By Elisa Coish, Curator, the Latcham Gallery

This fall is shaping up to be an exciting season at the Latcham Gallery and as your new curator, I look forward to meeting you in the gallery and out in the community. I’m originally from Toronto, but Stouffville has been a big part of my life for several years now as my husband was born and raised here. Together with family and friends, I’ve had the chance to discover so much of what the town has to offer and I can hardly wait to be part of the community in my new role as curator.

I am a University of Toronto graduate with a BA, Honours in Art History and Cinema Studies and have been working in the arts sector for almost two decades. Most recently, I held the position of Senior Associate Curator for the Corporate Art Collection at the Bank of Montreal. In this role I had the opportunity to work with both historical and contemporary art, managing a collection of over 8000 pieces worldwide. I have also worked with the Malcove Collection at the University of Toronto, the Gardiner Ceramic Museum and served two terms as a member of the Exhibition Programming Committee at Gallery 44. I look forward to seeing you soon!

Travis Shilling Exhibition

As part of the Latcham Gallery’s ongoing commitment to provide a venue to show work by Indigenous artists from Ontario, we are thrilled to be hosting a solo exhibition of works by painter Travis Shilling. Animals, spirit figures and the landscape itself take center stage in his paintings where time and space unfold in unexpected ways. Please join us for the opening night reception on November 2nd from 7pm to 9pm. The artist will be in attendance.

Latcham Saturdays and Studio Tour

The response to our free drop-in art making activities for The Leaf Project has been incredible. We’ve had visitors of all ages come in to adorn their own leaves as part of our Canada 150 community project. Everyone is welcome to learn a new technique each week, no experience necessary. We will be open each Saturday from 10am to 4pm until October 28 and have invited local artists to come share their skills with the community. Please check www.latchamgallery.ca for artist schedule. The gallery will also open its doors on Sunday, October 15th during the annual Whitchurch-Stouffville Studio Tour.