NEW ONLINE FORMAT FOR TD BOOK CLUB

The TD Summer Reading Club for kids is heating up as summer vacation begins. We are changing things up this year and you can now report all the books you read online! With an all new format to the club, we will have weekly contests held at the library that you can enter for prizes. Our theme this year is all things Canada in celebration of Canada 150 with new Canadian themed prizes and activities to be held every week. The reading club runs from June 26 to August 31. Head to our website to register, sign in and report your books at http://www.wsplibrary.ca/kids/td-summer-reading-club/

WEEKLY EVENTS

Mondays 10:30-11 a.m.: Storytime for ages 2 to 6.

Mondays 4-5 p.m.: Chess Club for ages 8 and up.

Tuesdays 1:30-2 p.m.: Baby Goose for ages to 11 months.

Tuesdays: 4-5 p.m.: Jolly Phonics for ages 5 and 6.

Wednesdays: 9:30-10 a.m.: One is Fun for ages 12 to 23 months.

Wednesdays: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Math for Kindergarten (SK).

Wednesdays: 4-5 p.m.: Jolly Phonics for 4-year-olds.

Wednesdays: 10:30-11:30 am.: Crafts for ages 7 and up.

Wednesdays: 2-5 pm.: Drop in Tech Help.

Thursdays: 10:30-11 am.: Preschool Crafts for ages 2 to 6.

Thursdays: 4-5 p.m.: Jolly Phonics for ages 5 and 6.

Fridays: 10:30-11 a.m.: Tapping Little Toes for ages 2 to 4.

Saturdays: 10:30-11 a.m.: Storytime for ages 2 to 6.

SCHEDULED EVENTS

July 1: Library closed for Canada Day.

July 6: 2-3 p.m.: Lego WeDo for ages 7 to 10.

July 6: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group.

July 10-14: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily at Lemonville Community Centre: Whitebread Art Camp for ages 8 to 11.

July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Board Games for ages 7 and up.

July 20: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Hot Wheels for ages 7 and up.

July 24-28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily at Lemonville Community Centre: Whitebread Art Camp for ages 8 to 11.

July 25: 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Novel Knights Boys Book Club for ages 9 to 12.

July 27: 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Lego Drop in for ages 7 and up.

Come find our pop-up libraries around the community this summer! Watch our Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact the library, to find out more about when you can find a pop-up library near you!

Visit wsplibrary.ca or call us at (905) 642-READ (7323) for more details about costs and registration. Come visit our temporary location on the 2nd floor at 175 Mostar Street.