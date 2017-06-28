New Park Welcomed by Musselman’s Lake Area Residents

Natalie Coultice speaks at the opening festivities for Coultice Park. In attendance were

(left–right) Whitchurch-Stouffville Mayor Justin Altmann, councillors Rick Upton, Iain Lovatt, Hugo Kroon and Maurice Smith, Aurora Mayor Geoffrey Dawe and Rob Raycroft, the Town’s Director of Leisure & Community Services.

Photo Credit: Hannelore Volpe Photo

By Hannelore Volpe

Just in time for summer fun, people in the Ballantrae and Musselman’s Lake area have their own very well appointed park.

Coultice Park, located on Ninth Line south of Aurora Road, was officially opened June 17 with numerous area residents, as well as municipal dignitaries, in attendance. It features a children’s playground, splash pad, walking trails, fitness equipment, a pavilion, as well as an accessible washroom and a parking lot.

This property was once the location of the Wagon Wheel Ranch, and was donated to the Town by the estate of James Coultice. His daughter, Natalie Coultice, spoke at the opening about her dad always saying that happiness was people and that the family hopes the park will provide this to everybody.

She thanked the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville “for creating such a beautiful park and preserving the land we love.”