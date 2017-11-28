New Pre-Party, Squishy Red Noses at the Santa Claus Parade

This year’s Stouffville Santa Claus Parade takes place on December 2, traveling east along Main Street from Ninth Line to Park Drive

By Hannelore Volpe

Put on your squishy red Rudolph nose!

Wear your favourite superhero or princess costume!

The Stouffville Santa Claus Parade is coming to town on Saturday, December 2.

Meanwhile, suspense is mounting as to the design of Santa’s new sleigh. It’s all very hush hush.

“We are keeping it a big secret,” said parade chair Frank Giovannelli.

Although the parade begins at 2 p.m., the street party starts at noon. As you stroll along Main Street between Park Drive and Victoria Street, you’ll meet numerous cartoon characters ambling along, in keeping with the parade theme of Favourite Cartoon. Enjoy music and live bands, see street buskers including a magician, stilt walker, break dancers, balloon twister and more. There will be free popcorn, hot chocolate and those red Rudolph noses, while supplies last. The red noses will be available from participating downtown merchants the week before the parade. Stop for a coffee at the Tim Hortons trailer. Entertaining parade commentary will be coming from the colourful personalities of Stouffville’s own radio station, WhiStle FM, in front of the courtyard at 19 on the Park.

Springvale Church is hosting a Christmas party at 6240 Main Street (in front of the Latcham Gallery). Have your face painted, play road hockey, try your luck at carnival games or cookie decorating, listen to live music, learn about the Muskoka Woods CITYCAMP and enjoy some goodies.

Organizers would like children to come to the parade dressed as their favourite cartoon character, superhero or princess.

Because of uncertainty regarding the road construction along Main Street, the parade route and direction has changed this year. It heads east along Main Street from Ninth Line to Park Drive South.

“Everyone can expect to see some really cool cartoon-themed floats this year,” Mr. Giovannelli said, as organizers are working to “get everyone pumped up and motivated to put up a great float.” He added the parade is good for little kids and big kids.

“With the Stouffville Kinsmen Club handing off the running of the parade to the Mayor’s Community Fund Sub Committee after doing such a great job for the past 51 years, we are anxiously looking forward to continuing the tradition and making the parade even better with the help of local businesses and volunteers,” the parade website states.

For updates on the parade and activities, log on to: www.thestouffvillesantaclausparade.com or check out The Stouffville Santa Claus Parade on Facebook.