NOTICE TO RESIDENTS

Intersection Restrictions – Stouffer Street at Main Street

Excavation work will take place at the Stouffer Street (north) and Main Street intersection on Thursday, August 10, 2017 and Friday, August 11, 2017. Work is planned to take place from 9am – 5pm on both days and will occupy the north half of the Main Street and Stouffer Street (north) intersection.

Access to Stouffer Street (north) will be restricted between the hours of 9am – 5pm, on both days. Access to Main Street from Stouffer Street (north) will be via Baker Street and Montreal Street. Access to Stouffer Street (south) will not be impacted. Traffic control will be located at the Stouffer Street and Main Street intersection for the duration of this work.

We appreciate your co-operation and patience as construction begins in your neighbourhood. Please exercise caution when traveling in the construction area. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Shayne Reitsma, Project Site Inspector at 705-220-6990.