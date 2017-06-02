Oak Ridges Moraine Adventure Relay to Go June 10

The Stouffvillains, (l – r) Jim Rhyness, Victor Szabo and Kelly Rhyness, will be competing in their sixth Adventure Relay at this year’s June 10 event.

The 11the Annual Oak Ridges Moraine Adventure Relay is hoping to see upwards of 500 canoeists, runners and trail cyclists cover 160 km of beautiful Oak Ridges Moraine trail June 10.

Two Stouffville teams are to be among those taking part in this year’s event. The Stouffvillains, perennial favourites among local residents, will be competing in their sixth Relay. New for this year is another local team, Quite Ordinary Gents. Team captain John Bearcroft explains, “I’ve competed in a lot of road races over the last five years and wanted to a new challenge. I love doing training runs on the trails. I also love the camaraderie of team sports.”

The Relay course is from Gore’s Landing on Rice Lake in the east, stretching 160 km westward to King City. The course is divided into 14 Relay stages. With the exception of the two-person canoe stage, one team member will complete each stage. An individual may do multiple stages. Teams may consist of up to 15 members.

While the Stouffvillains are content to register in the recreational category, Mr. Bearcroft says that the Gents team is going as ‘non-elite in the elite division’. “We’re a competitive group so we like the idea that the clock is always running,” he said.

Proceeds from the race go towards improved signage, parking lots, boardwalks and maintenance equipment to keep the trail clear and safe for all users. The cost is $600 for a recreational or elite team and $2,000 for a corporate-sponsored team.

To find out more, check out the Adventure Relay website, http://www.oakridgestrail.org/adventure-relay/

Follow them on Facebook: ‘Moraine Adventure Relay June 10, 2017’, https://www.facebook.com/groups/21365674512/

For more information, call Michele at 905-833-6600 or 1-877-319-0285 or email: info@oakridgestrail.org.