On a Mission

A 13 person volunteer work team from Springvale Church in Whitchurch-Stouffville recently travelled to Port-au-Prince Haiti to undertake a variety of tasks on behalf of Freedom House Orphanages, a Christian ministry founded 15 years ago by Stouffville residents Dave and Sonia Lock. The group, which was headed by Heather King (second from left) and Paul Risi (third from right), completed renovations, delivered medical supplies, brightened up the orphanages with a new coat of paint and a giant mural. They also built new bunk beds, shelves and purchased a new freezer.