Parking in Downtown Stouffville: Patience required

Stouffville’s downtown has struggled in recent decades to retain the number of retailers and shoppers that many would like. Our population has grown substantially in the last twelve or so years and the strip malls and retail developments on the periphery have expanded but the downtown core has not grown healthier. Some long term businesses continue to do well and several new coffee shops and restaurants have established themselves but there continues to be a rather dispiriting, rapid turnover of retailers.

What is to be done? That is of course the million dollar question. Many of the longer term residents I know will shrug and say with an air of finality, “There’s no parking down there!” So why is there “no parking down there”? A Consultants’ Report prepared for Council in April 2015 stated that, “the average turnover rates during Friday and Saturday were found to be low for a commercial core, indicating that on-street parking on Main Street is being used as long term parking”. I believe this finding led Town staff, not unreasonably, to believe that encouraging downtown business owners and employees as well as residents to park off Main Street itself might lead to a solution.

Technically there have always been parking restrictions on all of Stouffville’s streets – with a three hour maximum applying. However most enforcement only took place on a complaint basis. During the winter months of course vehicles are supposed to be off the streets late at night to allow snow ploughs to pass – and this has been enforced. But the fact that a three hour time limit at all times, everywhere has always existed is a surprise to many.

In some ways, a decision to up the level of enforcement is the biggest piece of the new parking scheme as the rules were always there – they are moving from a basis of enforcement only following complaint to automatic enforcement by bylaw staff.

The new Pilot Parking Scheme came into being in June 2016. It has taken a while to roll out but several downtown businesses, property owners and residents have now purchased annual parking permits for spaces in the Town parking lots at Park Drive and 6240 Main Street (or the old library/Care and Share as it may be more familiar to many). The permit spaces have a unique pass number and they effectively allow the permit owner to be excluded from the three hour parking maximum that will apply to everyone else.

There has been confusion and a few twists and turns along the way. One downtown business owner put it politely to me in saying “rollout has not been smooth”. Some customers have been surprised to receive tickets for parking in permit spots – former mayor Sue Sherban taking to Facebook for example to complain of one such ticket she had received. At the same time though the Town seems to be trying hard to work with business owners and other stakeholders to put it right. At a meeting of the Downtown Stouffville Working Group on 15th December one business community attendee told me that she found the town representatives to be “open to suggestions and collaborative”.

At the end of the day, all should want to end up in the same place – with a healthy downtown core, and part of that it seems entails there being visible parking spots right in front of the stores in the downtown. Stouffville Chamber of Commerce executive director Harry Renaud told me that he sees permit parking as a modern reality but at the same time tenants and landlords, employers and employees need time to work out how it is all to be paid for. At the same time however he said he recognized that it was “an additional cost and we don’t want to drive business away”.

I think that is the key – giving everyone a bit of time to work it out. The Town staff will have further meetings and consultations with local businesses in the New Year. In the meantime patience is required. Hopefully the bylaw officers’ trigger fingers won’t be too itchy in the immediate future. The parking change is needed and the pilot scheme has been a first step but the details still need to be worked out.