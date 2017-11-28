Paying Tribute to a Storied Hospital

Brierbush Hospital is recognized for its historic significance with the unveiling of a plaque in front of where it stood on Main Street east of Spring Street. The hospital served Stouffville from 1932 to 1975, starting as a four-bed maternity and nursing home before evolving into a busy private nursing hospital providing medical, minor surgery, emergency, and maternity services. The building was demolished to make way for a housing development in 1977. Dr. Don Petrie (picture 1, far left), who practiced at the hospital, was on hand to unveil the plaque, along with members of the Town’s Heritage Advisory Committee (left to right), Mayor Justin Altmann, Bob Curgenven, Teresa Den Boef, Gleyn Beatty, Fred Robbins, Shawna Kelterborne, and Ward 5 Councillor Iain Lovatt. Several of those at the ceremony who were born at the hospital gather in front of the plaque.

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley Photos