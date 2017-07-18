Pezmosis Summer Jam 5

Really excited for this years Summer Jam 5! Last year there were over 200 people in attendance and we raised over $1000 for We Can Change the World Day.

This year, as always, come out for this free outdoor event at the Pezmosis Music Productions (126 Park Crescent Richmond Hill) featuring amazing live bands, free food (BBQ), over $2000 in raffle prizes (including a Wurlitzer Organ Grand Prize), 50/50, and studio tours. Donations are welcome to We Can Change the World Day

The performers this year are better than ever consisting of a two time Award winning funk band, a two time nominated performer, an artist who has won the International Songwriting Competition, and a 10 year old opera singer. Also this year is special because for the first time we are utilizing the entire property by opening up the backyard to the public, where there will be free food, refreshments, and some great merchandise tents for sponsors and artists.

PERFORMERS AT THIS YEARS SUMMER JAM:

BS101, Brother Levon, George St. Kitts, Something Extra Band, 9 Lives And Counting, Kevin Ker, MAD CITY, Veil Unknown, ON THE VERGE, Franny Panties, Isabella Tomaso, School Of Rock House Band, Dark Cloud, and Ritchie Duke.

PERFORMER SET TIMES:

TIME

BAND

12:40 – 12:50 Michael and Pez

1:00 – 1:30 School of Rock House Band

1:35 – 1:50 Isabella Tomaso

1:55 – 2:25 Ritchie Duke

2:30 – 3:00 9 Lives and Counting

3:05 – 3:35 Dark Cloud

3:45 – 4:15 Brother Levon

4:45 – 5:15 Veil Unknown

5:20 – 5:35 George St. Kitts

5:40 – 6:20 Mad City

6:25 – 6:55 Kevin Ker

7:00 – 7:30 On The Verge

8:20 – 8:25 Franny Panties

8:25 – 8:55 BS101

9:10 – 10:00 Something Extra

SPONSORS:

GOLD – Life Notes Wisdom, TD Newmarket Music Festival 2017, Marcus Lamoureux, Natural Energy Healing

SILVER – Ken Alexander, Mark Kolb

BRONZE – Alex Karolyi, Monica Hecht

RAFFLE SPONSORS: IC PUBLISHING, LIFE NOTES, ME TO WE, FRANNY PANTIES, PEZMOSIS MUSIC PRODUCTIONS, TOMCATTT