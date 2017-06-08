Prayer Breakfast a Time to Reflect

Cutline Picture 1: Over 250 people including several local politicians attended the Annual Whitchurch-Stouffville Prayer Breakfast May 18 at the Station Creek Golf Club. Christian missionary Merv Budd, who was jailed in Nepal for distributing Bibles, was the guest speaker. Prayer Breakfast Committee members included (front row, l-r) Dennis Seeley, Stephanie Somers, Diane Ward, Quisha Wint (back row l-r) Rev. Peter Pallant, Pat Montgomery, Clyde Smith.

Photo Credit: Carole Nelles