Proposals for Seniors Programs Sought by MP

By the Hon. Jane Philpott

Promoting community growth and prosperity is essential to ensuring the well-being of Canadian seniors. Partnerships with local governments, institutions and organizations are vital to delivering positive change and improving seniors’ lives.

The Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) plays an important role in communities across Canada by supporting partnerships that provide older Canadians with a wide range of opportunities to get involved in local activities that address their needs and interests, and to share their knowledge and experience to the benefit of community members of all ages.

Now there is a new opportunity for seniors in Markham-Stouffville to benefit from projects funded through the NHSP. From May 10, 2017 to June 23, 2017, the NHSP 2017–2018 Call for Proposals for Community-based Projects will make it possible for organizations to apply for NHSP funding for their projects.

For more information on the details about the call and how to apply, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/new-horizons-seniors-community-based.html

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded close to 19,700 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, which has made a significant difference in the lives of seniors in communities like ours.

We look forward to continuing to support the needs and aspirations of Canadian seniors through successful programs like the NHSP.