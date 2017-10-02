Provincial Plaque Honours Huron-Wendat War Veteran

The Ontario Heritage Trust recently partnered with the Huron-Wendat Nation and the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville to unveil plaques commemorating the Jean-Baptiste Laine Site in Stouffville. The three hectare 16th century village, located near Wendat Village P.S., had a population of about 1,700, making it one of the largest and most sophisticated settlements in North America at the time. Excavations conducted between 2003 and 2005 revealed numerous longhouses, nearly 1,500 cultural features and more than 104,000 artifacts. The uncovered artifacts, including a Basque iron tool, provide evidence of complex trading networks among First Nations that extended across North America.

Pictured are (l-r) Mayor Justin Altmann, Ontario Heritage Trust board member Nathan Tidridge, Stanley Mantle, Norma Keith, Huron-Wendat Grand Chief Konrad Sioui, MPP Helena Jaczek, MP Jane Philpott and Shirley Pogue. Mr. Mantle, Ms Keith and Ms Pogue are members of the Mantle family whose name was initially given to the archaeological site. The site was renamed in 2012 to honour Jean-Baptiste Lainé, an esteemed Huron-Wendat veteran who fought during the Second World War, earning the Volunteer Service Medal and the Defence Medal for his service to Canada.

Photo courtesy the Office of the Hon. Jane Philpott