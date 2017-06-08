Radio Hosts Offer Straight Talk for Teens

Danielle Sonderegger (left) and Tia Lange tackle issues that are vital to teenagers when they co-host Teen Tales Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. on WhiStle FM.

Photo courtesy of WhiStle FM

By Hannelore Volpe

Stouffville Free Press

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Tia Lange and Danielle Sonderegger get behind the microphone at Stouffville’s WhiStle FM to tell it like it is from a teenager’s perspective.

Tune in to Teen Tales on CIWS 102.9 FM and you’ll hear these bright young women “… play music that nobody else does and talk about things that nobody else does”, as Tia puts it. “There is a lot to being a teenager and we try to put in as much as we can.”

You’ll hear some straight talk from these Grade 12 students at Stouffville District Secondary School – about things teenagers don’t want their parents to know, the most embarrassing moments they and their friends have endured, and things like stress.

The beginning of a school term is a typical high-stress time for teenagers with “all kinds of tests, everything going on at once,” Tia explained. So they built a show around teen stress and how to fight it. A favourite program of Danielle’s highlighted genres of alternative music and their differences, including punk, emo, Goth and alt rock.

Tia started at WhiStle FM when she was 16. Danielle came onboard a year and a half ago, found out that Tia had done a show there, and suggested picking it up again. At first Tia carefully wrote out the scripts. Now there is a much less scripted format. “It comes across a lot better than reading off paper,” Tia said.

Danielle also produces Teen Tales, recording and editing the show under the guidance of technical director Jason Rumball. When the show began in June of 2016, Jason helped train Danielle in the technical production aspect while Tia hosted. “I am amazed at how much these girls have grown since their show premiered on WhiStle,” said Jason, who also hosts The Block Party at the station.

Their hands-on experience at the radio station was an important factor in helping the co-hosts get accepted for post-secondary programs in radio broadcasting (Tia) and sound recording and recording arts (Danielle).

While local high school students have volunteered at the station for their community service hours and to see if radio as a career path is right for them, WhiStle director of communications Brenda Masson said the same opportunity is available to radio clubs from elementary schools.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for them to check out a career,” she said.