Remembering Sybil

I asked my friend Heather Anderson to write this story about her beloved 12 year old dog Sybil. I’m sure all dog owners will be able to relate so well to her feelings.

It is no secret how much I love our greyhound Sybil. And she has a rather sizeable fan club so it is with a very heavy heart that I bring this story.

It was a windy cold Friday in April but as always, Sybil was keen to walk. While my daughter Bronte and I were stinging from the wind, Sybil loved the cold fresh air and the scents that come along with it.

After about 45 minutes and stops at a few of Sybil’s favourite Main Street shops to say hello to her shopkeeper friends and collect a couple of treats, Bronté and I had to work diligently to convince Sybil that it was time for us to return home. She was energized by cold weather as long as she had on her toasty coat.

At around 5 pm, Sybil walked past the kitchen table and then let out a loud cry of pain. She has done this before over the years, but in a minute or so she is always okay. We thought it could be disc related or neurological, perhaps from her racing life.

But this agonizing cry and limping persisted so we lifted her into the car secured in place with cushions and with me holding her we were on our way to the emergency vet hospital in Toronto where we spent the night there with her. and arrived home on Saturday morning, without her.

While we were thinking pinched nerve, X-rays showed a fracture in her shoulder and what was likely osteosarcoma (bone cancer). Even without the cancer a cast would have occupied her leg and shoulder up her neck and the fractures would still have had difficulty healing, if they healed at all. And the unhealthy bone would fracture again.

If cancer is nowhere else then amputation is an option. Dogs can do very well with three legs, but recovery would have been difficult for her at 12 years of age and we did not want her to suffer with hopes of her being with us just a little while longer.

The hospital staff was outstanding. We were with Sybil all night in the ICU and she was kept reasonably comfortable while we processed the information, explored options and made the only real decision available. Some of Sybil’s culinary favourites were smoked salmon, roasted sweet potatoes and blue cheese. We always said that this would be her last meal. This was not to be. However the vet tech opened a tiny can of salmon cat food, of which Sybil had several licks.

We came home with her coat and collars. She is gone and has taken a huge chunk of my heart with her. And to know that I will never again feel her toasty warm tiny belly or leave kisses up and down her long greyhound nose.

Heather Anderson.

Memorable Send Off for Peggy Hood

There was a beautiful celebration of held at Ballantrae Community Centre recently for Peggy Hood, who worked for many years for the Town. The large room was crowded with Peggy’s many friends who all enjoyed perusing a wall of photographs of her life. Peggy’s seven grandchildren were asked to say a few words and all told beautiful stories and poems to fit the occasion. Peggy had asked not to have a funeral held for her, but this was a real celebration with Minister Bill Fritz leading in a very short worship, thanking God for Peggy’s life. I know Peggy enjoyed the party.