STOUFFVILLE LEGION BRANCH 459 REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONIES

CEMETERY CEREMONY

Sunday November 5 at 1 p.m. at the Cenotaph in the Stouffville Cemetery on Tenth Line South.

Comrades may join us at the north end of the

Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. to march down.

REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY

Our Remembrance Day Ceremony on November 11 is held at the Stouffville Legion at 150 Mostar St. beginning at approximately 10:45 a.m.

A complimentary lunch is offered by the Ladies Auxiliary in the Banquet Hall following the Ceremony.