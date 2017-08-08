Ribfest, Car Show Offer Family Friendly Attractions

Rib lovers of all descriptions are expected to fill Memorial Park for the 5th Annual Stouffville Country Ribfest August 11-13.

The Full Moon Band is scheduled to perform at both Ribfest and the Whitchurch-Stouffville Antique and Classic Car Show over the August 12 weekend.

Photo Credit:

Photos courtesy the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Bruce Stapley, Stouffville Free Press

There will be something for everyone as the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville presents a pair of family favourites over the August 12 weekend.

The Whitchurch-Stouffville Antique and Classic Car Show makes its 44th run at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum and Community Centre in Vandorf August 13 as over 400 vintage vehicles from across Southern Ontario will be there for the viewing. The Museum’s feature exhibit for 2017, called Canada’s 150th – Then and Now, will also be on display in the Exhibition Gallery, providing a look at both the gizmos used by the early settlers, and the distinct roles of the men and women of that era. Items recalling Stouffville’s 1967 Canadian Centennial festivities, including the celebration poster listing the events in Town on July 1, will also be on display.

The 5th Annual Stouffville Country Ribfest, which runs August 11-13 at Memorial Park, is to feature four renowned ribbers serving up ribs and pulled pork, along with a quintet of purveyors of craft beer and margueritas. New to this year’s event is a mechanical bull to test the mettle of those daring enough to hop on. “It’s something new and exiting for you to try,” enthused Ribfest coordinator Joan Crosbie of the new adult attraction. “And I’m sure it will provide entertainment for everybody to watch.”

The Car Show, which is to run from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m., will include five categories of vehicles: Antique, Early, Middle and Late Classics, and Trucks. There’s live music by the Full Moon Band, as well as a wide assortment of food to be purchased in the Museum buildings, the park area and from food trucks. A wide array of children’s activities includes a scavenger hunt, while Royce the Magician dazzles the young ones in the School House.

Museum curator Stephanie Foley said the Car Show is entirely family focussed. “It’s the longest running family event in Town,” said Ms. Foley. “There is something for every family member, not just the car buffs.”

The Ribfest food line-up includes perennial favourites Uncle Sam’s, Sticky Fingers, Texas Rangers and Billy Bones. Serving up suds are craft breweries Old Flame, Red Falcon, Mill Street and Brickworks Cider House. Mi Taco Taqueria will offer margueritas.

Live music is to be featured throughout the weekend with Matt Morson and Take Cover playing on Friday, the Full Moon Band, Stacey Renee, and the Last of the Duke Street Kings Saturday, and the 45’s returning for their fourth year Sunday. A Kids Carnival will include rides, jumping castles and the ever popular train. The ReMax hot air balloon is expected to be offering tethered balloon rides. Two misting tents will help Ribfest goers keep their cool.

According to Ms. Crosbie, every attempt is made to keep the Town’s Ribfest litter free and family oriented. “What makes our Ribfest stand out from the others is that it is clean, and we make a great effort to be sure it is appealing to all family members. The grounds are meticulously maintained, and there are no diesel generators – it’s all plug in.”

Ribfest runs from 2 – 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. Sunday.

The rain date for the Car Show is August 20.