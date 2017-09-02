FROM THE OFFICE OF

HON. JANE PHILPOTT, M.P.

Rouge National Urban Park a Gem

There’s no better way to celebrate the natural beauty of autumn in our region than taking in the great outdoors. Happily, one of the best places to enjoy the wonders of nature is right in our own backyard, at the Rouge National Urban Park.

This spring, the Governor General gave Royal Assent to Bill C-18, officially creating Rouge National Urban Park – the first national park in Canada to be located within a major metropolitan area. At its full extent, Rouge National Urban Park will be 79.1km2. That’s 19 times the size of Stanley Park in Vancouver! The park provides an opportunity for local residents and visitors from around the world to appreciate the natural beauty of our region.

An important component of this park is the Government of Canada’s commitment to protect the ecology and heritage of the Rouge. As such, the ecological integrity of the park will be an essential part of how it is managed. We have also taken steps to promote local agriculture by providing long-term certainty for those who farm in the park. The federal government has worked in close collaboration with the Government of Ontario, Indigenous peoples, as well as local stakeholders to help turn the dream of the Rouge National Urban Park into a reality.

In June, I had the honour of taking part in the first citizenship ceremony to be held in the new Park. It was wonderful to witness new Canadians taking their oath of citizenship in the beautiful setting and to be introduced to this amazing gem so close to their homes.

Rouge National Urban Park has many special events scheduled throughout 2017 in celebration of Canada 150. These include educational activities on the various species of wildlife in the park, learning basic camping skills, and hosting events to showcase the spectacular autumn leaves. The park also offers terrific guided walks throughout the year, allowing you to explore its many trails with knowledgeable Parks Canada guides. You can find out everything there is to know about our new National Urban Park at www.pc.gc.ca/rouge.

Parks Canada Discovery Pass

It’s not too late to order your free Parks Canada Discovery Pass. This pass will give you free admission to all National Parks, National Historic Sites, and National Marine Parks during 2017. It is a great opportunity to visit a park that you’ve always wanted to see – whether in Ontario or across our beautiful country. Autumn is a perfect time to visit as many of the sites are less busy than in the summer months. You can order your Discovery Pass online at www.parkscanada.gc.ca.

THESE LINES IN ITALLICS Please contact my office at 905-640-1125 or jane.philpott@parl.gc.ca if you have any questions about Rouge National Urban Park, or any other federal government initiatives.