Santa Claus is coming to Town

By Frank Giovannelli, Co-Chair, Stouffville Santa Claus Parade

Hello all! We have some updates for you as we are working hard to prepare for Santa’s visit.

With the Stouffville Kinsmen Club handing off the running of the parade to the Mayor’s Community Fund Sub Committee after doing such a great job for the past 51 years, we are anxiously looking forward to making the parade even better with the help of local businesses and volunteers.

We have plans for a dynamic makeover including the all new Pre Parade Party in the Downtown core, commentary from our very own Whistle FM, band performances, music, pop corn, hot chocolate and tons of treats for children who participate in the pre parade festivities (while quantities last). Also, Santa will be pulling up in a brand new sleigh this year. You can also expect to see several cartoon themed mascots, super heroes, princesses, magicians, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisters and break dancers all walking the street.

-PARADE DATE: Saturday December 2

-ROAD CLOSURE: 12 noon – 4 p.m.

-PRE PARADE PARTY: 12 noon – 2 p.m. (Downtown Main Street)

-PARADE: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Our official launch date will be on Friday October 13. For further information on this year’s parade or to get involved in any way, here is our contact info:

Email: info@thestouffvillesantaclausparade.com

Or visit: www.thestouffvillesantaclausparade.com

We look forward to hearing from you, and to seeing you at the parade!