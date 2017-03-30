SDSS initiative nets $7,000 for kids cancer foundation

It’s almost impossible nowadays to find or talk to someone who hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way or another. It is especially traumatizing when it is a child that is suffering and hasn’t had a chance to live life. The hardships that face both the loved ones of those plagued with such a devastating disease and its young victims, may sometimes go unnoticed by the rest of the community.

That’s why recognition and awareness for such an important topic is necessary in these difficult times, and the students and faculty of Stouffville District Secondary School may have found quite a unique and interesting method for exposure. Recently, the school held a fun event named the Inside Ride, where students form teams and are sponsored by members of the community to ride a stationary bike in the school’s gym. “All of the donations and sponsorships that we receive are going towards the Coast to Coast Cancer Foundation that supports kids with cancer across Ontario,” said the event’s organizer and Science teacher, Mrs. Martha Schissler, “It’s such an amazing and positive way to spread awareness for such a sad topic, but it’s also a great way for students to show off their school spirit and passion for this”.

And show off the students did, with the school raising over $7,000 between fifteen teams for the foundation. Enthusiastic volunteer Gabrielle Da Silva got a chance to explain what she thinks the event meant for her and the school as well as the community. “With all the people dressing up with their teams, it shows the community how much spirit the school has,” Gabrielle commented as a team of students dressed as tacky tourists rushed to get their bike ready. “It really demonstrates how much the students at the school and the staff care about issues that affect everyone around the world or even in our own little community, and that the students at the school aren’t the stereotypical teens that sit home and don’t pay attention to the outside world.”

What made the event that much more special was that it was dedicated to the recent passing of Tanis Altman, a long-time support staff member of SDSS and mother of Stouffville’s Mayor Justin Altman. “It gives the event more [of a]personal feel because she was someone that everyone knew, anyone who came to the cafeteria knew who she was, and remember her [fondly],” remarked Gabrielle.

With so many sad topics at hand, the students and faculty have found an incredibly positive and joyful way to spread awareness and to keep memories alive.

Santiago Ramer is a senior student at Stouffville District Secondary School.