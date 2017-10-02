Smiles and Support for Markham-Stouffville Hospital

Markham-Stouffville Hospital Foundation Director of Community Relations & Corporate Partnerships Allan Bell and Gillian Fintleman, owner of the Gormley Tim Hortons, are all smiles as they hold up a stack of chocolate chunk Smile Cookies during the restaurant’s recent week long Smile Cookie Campaign. All proceeds from the sale of the cookies at Markham and Stouffville Tim Hortons outlets went towards the purchase of bedding and other essential equipment needed for childbirth and children’s care at the Hospital.

Photo courtesy the Markham-Stouffville Hospital Foundation